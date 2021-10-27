TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $36.00 Million

Brokerages forecast that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) will announce sales of $36.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.00 million to $37.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities will report full year sales of $146.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $145.40 million to $148.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $199.75 million, with estimates ranging from $198.00 million to $201.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TPG Pace Tech Opportunities.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRDY. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stock opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.04. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $13.49.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Company Profile

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

