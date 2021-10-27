TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.880-$0.910 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $764 million-$774 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $764.94 million.TransUnion also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.760-$3.790 EPS.

TRU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.45.

Shares of NYSE TRU traded down $3.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.80. The stock had a trading volume of 63,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.41. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $78.02 and a twelve month high of $125.35. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.52%.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $149,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,911,865.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,699 shares of company stock valued at $3,205,228 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

