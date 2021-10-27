TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.76 to $3.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.075 billion to $3.085 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.07 billion.TransUnion also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.760-$3.790 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRU. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist raised their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.45.

TRU traded down $4.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,862. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $78.02 and a twelve month high of $125.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.45, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,911,865.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,699 shares of company stock worth $3,205,228 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

