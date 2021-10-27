Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 116.12% and a negative return on equity of 78.52%. The company had revenue of $54.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.20 million. On average, analysts expect Travere Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. Travere Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TVTX shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.86.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $134,152.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,537.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,243 shares of company stock worth $1,733,240. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 419.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,710 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Travere Therapeutics worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

