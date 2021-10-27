Trex (NYSE:TREX) Shares Gap Up to $98.01

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $98.01, but opened at $101.59. Trex shares last traded at $102.93, with a volume of 9,674 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TREX. Stephens raised shares of Trex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their target price on Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered Trex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.56.

The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 61.40 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.56.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Trex had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Trex’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Trex news, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $786,111.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,995 shares in the company, valued at $6,434,362.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total value of $1,809,285.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,353,827 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Trex by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,682,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $376,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,142 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Trex by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,289,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,778,000 after purchasing an additional 849,073 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Trex by 14.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,220,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $635,766,000 after buying an additional 799,475 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Trex by 30.2% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,240,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,831,000 after purchasing an additional 287,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Trex by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,445,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,209,000 after buying an additional 265,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About Trex (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

