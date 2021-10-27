Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRI Pointe Group, Inc. is involved in the design, construction and sale of single-family homes. The company’s operating portfolio includes Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia. TRI Pointe Group, Inc., formerly known as Tri Pointe Homes, Inc., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TPH. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.20.

TPH opened at $24.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.90 and a 200 day moving average of $22.74. Tri Pointe Homes has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.82 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 17.21%. Tri Pointe Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 22,978 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $558,135.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,219,702.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $742,274.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,925.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,726. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $372,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $890,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1,548.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $795,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1,936.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 380,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,988,000 after acquiring an additional 361,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

