Trillium Therapeutics (TSE:TRIL) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:TRIL)’s stock price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$22.24 and last traded at C$22.19. Approximately 17,399 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 175,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.15.

Separately, Bloom Burton began coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a C$18.50 target price for the company.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.89. The stock has a market cap of C$2.34 billion and a PE ratio of -36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 19.43 and a current ratio of 19.82.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its include TTI-622, a SIRPa-IgG4 Fc fusion protein that is designed to enhance macrophage-mediated phagocytosis and anti-tumor activity by blocking the CD47, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and TTI-621, a SIRPa-IgG1 Fc fusion protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials and generates a signal blocking the CD47 for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

