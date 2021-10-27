TrueUSD (TUSD) Market Capitalization Tops $1.26 Billion

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 27th. In the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One TrueUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC on exchanges. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.26 billion and $164.38 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00049893 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005391 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.43 or 0.00211098 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.40 or 0.00097376 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD (CRYPTO:TUSD) is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 1,257,296,014 coins. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken . The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand. Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account. “

TrueUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

