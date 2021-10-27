Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Plans $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%.

Truist Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 59.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Truist Financial to earn $4.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.9%.

NYSE TFC opened at $64.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $64.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.58. The firm has a market cap of $86.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,143,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,218 shares of company stock valued at $13,923,071 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

