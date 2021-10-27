Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,090 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,355.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 225,218 shares of company stock valued at $13,923,071. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TFC. Wolfe Research lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Shares of TFC stock traded down $1.17 on Wednesday, reaching $63.27. 81,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,394,046. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $64.92. The stock has a market cap of $85.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.58.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

