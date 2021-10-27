Truist Securiti Comments on Green Plains Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Green Plains in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 24th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Levy now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Green Plains’ FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $724.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.41 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of GPRE opened at $36.01 on Tuesday. Green Plains has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $38.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Green Plains by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Green Plains by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Green Plains by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Green Plains by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.