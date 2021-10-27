Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of ONEOK in a report issued on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Richardson now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.89.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

ONEOK stock opened at $65.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $66.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.95 and its 200 day moving average is $54.35.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in ONEOK by 77.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 203.0% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 32.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

