Truist Securiti Weighs in on International Game Technology PLC’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of International Game Technology in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the company will earn $1.44 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.45.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

Shares of IGT stock opened at $30.12 on Monday. International Game Technology has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $30.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.69 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.71). International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.37) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 65,211 shares in the last quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 3,564,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,212,000 after purchasing an additional 910,707 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 30,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,278,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,847,000 after purchasing an additional 354,328 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

