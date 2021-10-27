Truist Securiti Weighs in on Umpqua Holdings Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Umpqua in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst B. King now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Get Umpqua alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UMPQ. Stephens downgraded shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.21.

UMPQ stock opened at $20.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average of $19.04. Umpqua has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $21.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.24.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $308.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 285,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after buying an additional 13,482 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in Umpqua by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 11,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Umpqua by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Umpqua by 13,749.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 13,749 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Umpqua by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.