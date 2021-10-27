Truist Securities Boosts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $128.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price boosted by analysts at Truist Securities from $102.00 to $128.00 in a report released on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 4.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMD. Northland Securities upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, August 27th. Truist upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.47.

AMD traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $123.00. 3,578,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,353,523. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.69. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $127.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $13,510,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,418,452.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $6,791,207.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 494,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,302,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 437,420 shares of company stock worth $46,851,432 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 34,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 271,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,278,000 after acquiring an additional 26,765 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 88.6% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $39,000. 66.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

