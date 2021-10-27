Trust Co of Kansas Buys 3,448 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Trust Co of Kansas grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,380 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the period. The Boeing accounts for about 4.4% of Trust Co of Kansas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in The Boeing were worth $7,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 7.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,017 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 94.9% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 17,483 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 8,512 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 766.9% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 21.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $484,381,000 after acquiring an additional 338,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.7% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 21,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.05.

NYSE BA traded down $2.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.30. 386,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,606,698. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

