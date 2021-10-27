Trust Co of Kansas Reduces Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Trust Co of Kansas decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in AT&T were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.56.

T traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $25.19. 896,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,182,723. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.86 billion, a PE ratio of -81.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

