Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Shares Gap Down to $33.53

Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.53, but opened at $32.10. Trustmark shares last traded at $32.22, with a volume of 1,219 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st.
The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.93.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Trustmark by 27.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 19,124 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trustmark in the third quarter worth about $868,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Trustmark by 17.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Trustmark by 83.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Trustmark by 366.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 35,794 shares during the last quarter. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Trustmark Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMK)
Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.
