Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Shares Gap Down to $33.53

Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.53, but opened at $32.10. Trustmark shares last traded at $32.22, with a volume of 1,219 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.93.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.20 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 27.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Trustmark by 27.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 19,124 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trustmark in the third quarter worth about $868,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Trustmark by 17.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Trustmark by 83.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Trustmark by 366.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 35,794 shares during the last quarter. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trustmark Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

