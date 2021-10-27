TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 86.1% from the September 30th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TuanChe stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.29. 3,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,800. TuanChe has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average is $2.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TC. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TuanChe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $479,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TuanChe by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 13,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of TuanChe by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 39,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

TuanChe Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the operation of an omni-channel automotive marketplace. It offers auto shows, group-purchase facilitation, and virtual dealership services. The company was founded by Wei Wen and Jian Chen Sun in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

