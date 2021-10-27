Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires Shares of 58,548 Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 58,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $4,713,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 63.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Baxter International in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Sunday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.75.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $81.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.29. The company has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.66. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

