Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 881.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,526 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $5,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 18.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 16.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 9.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 57.1% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DTE Energy news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.27.

DTE stock opened at $116.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.01. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $96.40 and a 1-year high of $122.14.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

