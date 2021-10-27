Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Stock Position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 364.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,640 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.10% of HollyFrontier worth $5,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 143.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,853,000 after buying an additional 587,834 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HollyFrontier during the second quarter worth $2,295,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HollyFrontier during the second quarter worth $1,074,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in HollyFrontier during the second quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in HollyFrontier during the second quarter worth $5,395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,890. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $218,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HFC shares. Cowen raised HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays upped their price target on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.89.

NYSE HFC opened at $36.23 on Wednesday. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $42.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. HollyFrontier’s quarterly revenue was up 121.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

