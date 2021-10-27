Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 42,989 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,218 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,989 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.08% of Performance Food Group worth $5,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 78.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,662,670 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $129,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,065 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 28.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,495,957 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $169,519,000 after purchasing an additional 776,072 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 20.2% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,572,865 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $173,248,000 after purchasing an additional 599,197 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 20.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,394,256 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $164,588,000 after purchasing an additional 564,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 272.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 711,700 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $41,001,000 after purchasing an additional 520,715 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $45.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.69 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.42. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $31.69 and a 52 week high of $59.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.18.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Performance Food Group news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.71 per share, with a total value of $89,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,778.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $1,489,795.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,749,786.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,677 shares of company stock worth $2,005,825. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PFGC shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

