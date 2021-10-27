Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys Shares of 58,865 State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 58,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STT. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at about $326,000. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 1.9% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in State Street by 42.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 11,830 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in State Street by 41.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 3,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STT stock opened at $98.27 on Wednesday. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $100.45. The company has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.22.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. State Street’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $400,375.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on STT. Barclays upped their price objective on State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.79.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

