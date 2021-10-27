Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Cuts Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,707 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $5,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBKR. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,393,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,561 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,513,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,524,000 after purchasing an additional 944,759 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,988,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,347,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,598,000 after buying an additional 679,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 335.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 857,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,614,000 after buying an additional 660,417 shares during the last quarter. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $72.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.31. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

In related news, CAO Denis Mendonca sold 8,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $644,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $1,482,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,008,743 shares of company stock worth $65,802,760. 11.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

