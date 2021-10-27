Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Grows Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 149.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 14,920 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.09% of Saia worth $5,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Saia by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total transaction of $1,190,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAIA shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Saia from $277.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Saia from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Saia from $236.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.36.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $276.07 on Wednesday. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.24 and a 1-year high of $278.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $245.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $571.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

