Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $4.92 Million Holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,380 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $4,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 1,985,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,786,000 after purchasing an additional 30,982 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,749,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,007,000 after acquiring an additional 10,243,221 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,527,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,132,000 after buying an additional 30,520 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,387,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,400,000 after buying an additional 1,806,826 shares in the last quarter. 34.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNHI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CNH Industrial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

CNHI opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.65 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average of $16.47. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.97.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 29.43%. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

