Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 57,831 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 279.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,831 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $4,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WOR. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Worthington Industries by 1,312.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 169,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,351,000 after acquiring an additional 157,207 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Worthington Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $6,742,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Worthington Industries by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,755,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,782,000 after acquiring an additional 75,839 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,604,000 after purchasing an additional 57,452 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 490.9% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 64,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 53,947 shares during the period. 46.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Worthington Industries news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $62,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,718.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on WOR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $54.93 on Wednesday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.83 and a 1 year high of $75.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.76 and a 200 day moving average of $61.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.55. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Worthington Industries’s revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.09%.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

