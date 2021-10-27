Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 16,707 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,707 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $5,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBKR opened at $72.73 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.58 and a 200-day moving average of $66.31.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $1,093,483.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $1,482,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,008,743 shares of company stock valued at $65,802,760 over the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

