Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 6,587 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 10.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,901 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,587 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth about $341,365,000. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $237,690,000. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth about $211,046,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after buying an additional 1,870,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $133,850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.18.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total transaction of $2,815,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 297,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,351,587.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $6,791,207.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,302,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 437,420 shares of company stock worth $46,851,432. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $122.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $127.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $149.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

