Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $4.62 Million Position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,615,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.06% of Mirati Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $807,650,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,600,000 after buying an additional 234,440 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,457,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,435,000 after buying an additional 124,300 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,243,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,826,000 after buying an additional 251,126 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,221,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,192,000 after buying an additional 75,900 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRTX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.93.

MRTX stock opened at $188.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.58. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.46 and a 12 month high of $249.42. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 1.38.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.83 EPS for the current year.

Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

