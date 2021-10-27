Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Short Interest Update

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 95.1% from the September 30th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TBXXF traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.47. The company had a trading volume of 52,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,347. Turmalina Metals has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.68.

Get Turmalina Metals alerts:

About Turmalina Metals

Turmalina Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in South America. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the San Francisco Project consisting of approximately 3,399 hectares located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Turmalina Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turmalina Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.