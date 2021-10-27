Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Short Interest Update

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 95.1% from the September 30th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TBXXF traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.47. The company had a trading volume of 52,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,347. Turmalina Metals has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.68.
About Turmalina Metals
