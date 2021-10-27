Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $109.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.93 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 51.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. Turning Point Brands’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Shares of TPB traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.80. 637,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,468. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.33 million, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.54. Turning Point Brands has a fifty-two week low of $35.60 and a fifty-two week high of $61.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is currently 7.83%.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 818,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $41,431,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Turning Point Brands stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 88.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.07% of Turning Point Brands worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TPB. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley upped their target price on Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Turning Point Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

