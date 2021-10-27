Twitter’s (TWTR) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $76.00. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.95% from the stock’s previous close.

TWTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna raised their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Twitter in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.49.

Shares of TWTR opened at $61.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.03 and its 200 day moving average is $63.39. The company has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a PE ratio of 130.70 and a beta of 0.77. Twitter has a 12-month low of $38.93 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Twitter will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $720,774.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $300,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,662 shares of company stock valued at $7,495,534. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth about $294,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 614.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 106,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 91,932 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 162,791 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

