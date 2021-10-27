Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Position Lifted by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 40.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 386,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,906 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $28,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 261.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

TSN stock opened at $82.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.82 and a fifty-two week high of $83.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.75. The stock has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

TSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

