U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. provides transportation services. The Company offers long and medium haul, contract carriage and rail services. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

Get U.S. Xpress Enterprises alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on USX. Raymond James started coverage on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

NYSE USX opened at $7.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.54. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $12.33. The stock has a market cap of $384.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.97.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 2.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $1,648,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 15.4% during the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 14,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 77.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after buying an additional 273,942 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 518,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after buying an additional 45,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 248.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 211,832 shares in the last quarter. 34.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Xpress Enterprises (USX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.