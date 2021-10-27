Ubiq (UBQ) Hits 1-Day Volume of $10,430.00

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. In the last week, Ubiq has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ubiq has a total market cap of $10.37 million and approximately $10,430.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000415 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Expanse (EXP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 51.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Buying and Selling Ubiq

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

