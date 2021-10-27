UBS Group Increases TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$72.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at UBS Group from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. CSFB cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$77.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$63.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Friday, October 8th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$77.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$68.47.

Shares of TRP traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$67.54. The company had a trading volume of 705,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,449,442. The stock has a market cap of C$66.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$61.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$61.34. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$50.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$68.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$3.18 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that TC Energy will post 4.3000003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 8,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.75, for a total value of C$523,604.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,136,316.84. Also, Director Mary Catharine Davis sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.02, for a total transaction of C$70,171.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,296 shares in the company, valued at C$79,080.24. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,284 shares of company stock worth $143,587 and have sold 11,465 shares worth $712,789.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

