UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY)

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Atlantia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantia currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

ATASY opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. Atlantia has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average is $9.33.

Atlantia SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the infrastructures and mobility network sectors. It operates through the following segments: Italian Motorways; Overseas Motorways; Italian Airports; Overseas Airports, Abertis Group, and Atlantia and Other Activities. The Italian Motorways segment involves in the management, maintenance, construction, and widening of the Italian motorway operators under concession.

