UBS Group Reiterates “€111.00” Price Target for Vinci (EPA:DG)

UBS Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) price objective on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DG. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on shares of Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on shares of Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vinci presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €105.31 ($123.90).

DG stock opened at €91.65 ($107.82) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €90.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is €91.20. Vinci has a 12 month low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 12 month high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

