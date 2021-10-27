Ultra (UOS) Trading 6.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 27th. One Ultra coin can currently be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001051 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ultra has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $175.22 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,937.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $560.50 or 0.00951008 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $158.68 or 0.00269234 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.05 or 0.00237633 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00018021 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000933 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00011736 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00032288 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002993 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,786,730 coins. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

