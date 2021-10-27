Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to post earnings of ($1.43) per share for the quarter.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.88 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 97.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $80.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 1.83. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $75.83 and a fifty-two week high of $179.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.98.

In other news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $264,662.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $29,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,431 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,504. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 64.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 390,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.58% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $37,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.78.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

