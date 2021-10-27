UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UMB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $317.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

UMB Financial stock traded down $7.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.23. 2,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.08. UMB Financial has a 52-week low of $55.43 and a 52-week high of $104.98.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $200,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $252,322.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,436.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,230 shares of company stock valued at $877,738. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UMB Financial stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 55.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,008 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,341 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of UMB Financial worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UMBF. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

