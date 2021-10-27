UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UMB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $317.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.
UMB Financial stock traded down $7.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.23. 2,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.08. UMB Financial has a 52-week low of $55.43 and a 52-week high of $104.98.
In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $200,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $252,322.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,436.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,230 shares of company stock valued at $877,738. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UMBF. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.
UMB Financial Company Profile
UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.
