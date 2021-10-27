Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Unifi had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 6.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

Shares of NYSE UFI traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.78. The company had a trading volume of 146,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,819. Unifi has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.84 million, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average is $24.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Unifi stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 76.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,204 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.37% of Unifi worth $6,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

