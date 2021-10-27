UniLend (UFT) Reaches Market Cap of $30.64 Million

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. UniLend has a market capitalization of $30.64 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UniLend has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One UniLend coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00001678 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00050222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005429 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.11 or 0.00209311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.24 or 0.00099019 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

UniLend Profile

UniLend is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

UniLend Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

