Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) CFO Jennifer L. Hamann Sells 500 Shares

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

UNP stock opened at $240.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $156.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $171.50 and a 1-year high of $243.91.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 52.26%.

A number of research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 17.8% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 227,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $50,114,000 after acquiring an additional 34,430 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $497,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $765,000. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 855,775 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $188,621,000 after acquiring an additional 31,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $268,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

