Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,501 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $541,277,000. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $9,800,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 816.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,757,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $386,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,592 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,893,928,000 after acquiring an additional 937,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 877.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 645,159 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $141,890,000 after acquiring an additional 579,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.25.

UNP stock opened at $240.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $156.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $171.50 and a 52 week high of $243.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

