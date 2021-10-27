United American Healthcare Co. (OTCMKTS:UAHC) Short Interest Update

United American Healthcare Co. (OTCMKTS:UAHC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the September 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
UAHC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,923. United American Healthcare has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.
About United American Healthcare
