United American Healthcare Co. (OTCMKTS:UAHC) Short Interest Update

United American Healthcare Co. (OTCMKTS:UAHC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the September 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

UAHC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,923. United American Healthcare has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.

About United American Healthcare

United American Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of management and consulting services. It offers services to healthcare organization and administrative services related to employee welfare and health benefit plans. The company was founded in May 1985 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

