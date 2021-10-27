United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. United Bankshares had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.29. The stock had a trading volume of 651,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,162. United Bankshares has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.05. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Bankshares stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 207,136 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of United Bankshares worth $20,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

UBSI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

