United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 172,571 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMC. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 27,223.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,382,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,034,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362,784 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,528,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168,856 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 2,568,318 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 131.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,385,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,619,000 after buying an additional 785,567 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 570.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 916,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after buying an additional 779,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UMC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.15.

United Microelectronics stock opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.12.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Equities analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Microelectronics Profile

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

See Also: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC).

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.